Houston Weather – Cool now, warm and some rain this weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) Good morning Houston! CW Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger here this Thursday morning with your weather headlines.

We’ve got temperatures here this morning in the low 40’s. It’s a chilly start to our day because that dry air in place and as we head on through the day maybe we get up to about 60 degrees. So this is more like what you might think January is supposed to feel like. We do have that dry air today so that’s feeling pretty good.

But again it’s a long sleeve kind of day for today, It’s going to be cool.

Actually for the next, let’s say 2 days or so, with warmer temperatures coming in by the weekend. Our next rain chance holding off until the weekend, looks like Saturday. We could see some scattered showers around here.

Definitely a different feel this morning. As you step outside, you can definitely see the 24 hour temperature change. So now compared to 6:00am yesterday, on average, it’s about 15 degrees colder across the region. So we’ve got some low 40’s in Houston right now, but look farther north. We were talking about this yesterday we were expecting some colder 30’s up north of Houston. That’s exactly what we’re seeing right now even as you go west and southwest couple spots in those rural areas in the 30’s this morning as well.

So it’s going to be overall a cooler day today, not breezy though like we had yesterday. Temperatures this afternoon top out right around 60 degrees. So today, the coolest day out in the next several we will be warming back up as we head into the weekend.