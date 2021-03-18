Houston Weather – Cool Thursday morning, clear weekend ahead

HOUSTON (CW39) Grab a coat as you head out the door this morning. Here throughout the Houston area, we’re seeing our temperature is 23 degrees cooler than it has been lately. Our current temperatures area at 50 degrees here. We’ll see our highs today make it just into the 60’s. It’s 47 up in Huntsville as well as college station. Galveston is in the lower 50’s currently.

Now we’re headed toward some warmer temperatures but still cooler than where we have been and below normal for this time of the year. It’s 69 degrees in Houston. Today highs up north will see some upper 60’s as well.

Tonight some cooler temperatures once again and this cool trend does continue back to back for the next couple of days. We’ll be at 47 degrees here. The good news is that we’ll have those mostly clear skies and those winds will continue to gust through tonight as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour.