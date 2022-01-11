HOUSTON (KIAH) — After chilly 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, a cool day is in store with increasing clouds and highs in the 50s. Those clouds will eventually produce a few light showers in Southeast Texas as a weak disturbance passes through this evening.

Our window of opportunity for that light rain will generally be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The weather looks pleasant for the rest of the week. Clouds will gradually clear Wednesday with slightly warmer temps. Then Thursday and Friday jumps up to the 70s.

The last part of our weather story has to do with our next cold front, scheduled to arrive Saturday. New this morning: the front appears to be a little stronger. I expect breezy north winds over 20 mph Saturday, with colder temperatures. At least one model suggests we could be near freezing Sunday morning. For now, I have the low at 38, with mid 50s by the afternoon.