HOUSTON (KIAH) – This work week ends with one last really warm day. Ahead of this evening’s cold front, temps may top out around 90 degrees.

We’re also on the lookout for a few showers and storms ahead of the front this afternoon, and then again as the front passes around dinner time.

As the front passes, north winds become breezy, averaging around 15 mph tonight and throughout Saturday. Gusts may reach 20 mph at times.

The front will knock our temps all the way down to upper 50s in Houston on Saturday morning, with highs in the mid 70s during the day. The coolest temps arrive Sunday morning with chilly low 50s in Houston, and some rural areas could reach the 40s!

Are we done with 90s?

Probably. Looking at the last 30 years, the average last date of 90 degree weather in Houston is October 12th. This front obviously cools us off in the short term. 80s will return next week, but I’m not expecting to get near that 90 degree mark. Houston’s latest 90 degree day on record is October 29th, so technically it can still happen, but it’s looking doubtful.

