HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a widespread soaking on Monday with one to three inches for most, Tuesday will be mainly rain-free, but still mostly cloudy all day. Thanks to the clouds and the passing of a cold front, temperatures will be no warmer than mid to upper 70s in the afternoon, which is cooler than normal by five degrees.

With drier air and clearing skies Tuesday night, it turns cool with lows Wednesday morning in the 50s. That’ll be our coolest for the foreseeable future.

CW39 future pattern – storm systems pass north of Texas

Throughout the next 7 to 10 days, the big-picture pattern for the U.S. involves storm systems (areas of low pressure) traveling eastward over the northern half of the country. The result in Houston: warm air with very little rain.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

In my opinion, Wednesday will be perfect with low humidity, sunshine, and a cool morning changing to a pleasantly warm afternoon. Enjoy it while it lasts because humidity starts creeping back in Thursday, and it’ll be here to stay for many days. By the weekend, highs will be in the upper 80s, and lows will be near 70. A couple showers may pop up Sunday and Monday within our breezy wind flow from the Gulf.