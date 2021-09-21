HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We have some really nice weather just about 24 hours a day. Later today the front will be coming in. We’re going to be dry until about four or five o’clock this evening. That’s when the front gets here and you will see some scattered rain locally.

Come Wednesday, we’ll see 80s for highs through next week. A great weekend ahead too, with Sunday lows in the upper 50s lower 60s. We have that look forward to through the weekend.

Have a look at this update from Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger for a preview of weather for next week in this 10-day forecast.

Houston, I’m using a ‘jacket watch’ this week HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The highly anticipated cold front is nearing Houston on this Tuesday, with expected arrival right around dinner time. As it moves through, some scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain departs overnight, and much drier air filters in on Wednesday with breezy winds from the north at 10-20 mph. Daytime temps will […]

LIVE REPORT: Why semi-truck drivers hitting bridges is becoming bigger problem in Houston HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 reporter Sydney Simone has a LIVE report about semi-truck drivers hitting bridges. TXDot officials are warning semi-truck drivers about the dangers of driving off their designated routes, causing accidents on bridges. Officials say this is becoming more of an issue in the Houston area. Sydney Simone has details on the consequences of not following […]

Autumnal equinox: The reason for the season! HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The official first day if Fall starts tomorrow! Right on cue, our first noteworthy cold front of the season will be arriving later today to set the scene for crisp clear mornings for the rest of the week. Perfect for sipping those pumpkin spice lattes while wrapped in your favorite flannel. Why is September 22nd the start of Autumn? The tilt of the earth […]

Houston Weather | Cooler temperatures for first day of fall in 10-day forecast HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We have some really nice weather just about 24 hours a day. Later today the front will be coming in. We’re going to be dry until about four or five o’clock this evening. That’s when the front gets here and you will see some scattered rain locally. Come Wednesday, we’ll see 80s for highs through […]

Tropics UPDATE | Peter, Rose and what could become Sam HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Not a great deal of activity out of the Atlantic right now. We’ve had multiple named storms pop up. In the next few days, Peter and Rose, both tropical storms right now, could move north. Sam could soon be developing and heading west, then north as well.