HOUSTON (KIAH) — North Texas storms are heading southward Tuesday morning, potentially resulting in some spotty rain for Greater Houston. Overall, the rain chance is low today at 20%, with slightly higher odds north of Houston.

Another more widespread round of thunderstorms is expected late-day Thursday, Thursday night and possibly Friday morning as a weak front nears. This round could include severe storms.

NOAA’s severe weather outlook Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center shows a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms from Houston south and westward. Meanwhile, severe storms are a little more likely to the north in the level 2 out of 5 risk zone.

Heat wave coming… Aside from the rain, heat is the big weather story. Like we’ve seen for a few days now, we’ll continue with a couple more days where highs will be just shy of 90 degrees, but feeling like 90s with the humidity.

It heats up more on Friday, and then turns especially hot this Mother’s Day weekend with potential highs in the mid 90s. If Houston reaches my forecast high of 95 Saturday, it will be a new record high for May 7th (94 in 1998). This will also be the hottest in 8 months!

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Temps might back off slightly next week, but I see a pattern that will likely yield several more days in the 90s. Welcome to summer in May!