Houston Weather – CW39 takes you dashing through Nor’easter

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Houston, NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC was LIVE this morning with our sister station out of Albany, New York as they went riding through the snow on roads impacted by the Nor’easter.

CW39 Houston sister station News 10 meteorologist Matt Mackie took us through Albany, in upstate New York, where many parts are seeing 2 feet of snow.

Mackie rode on the backside of that big nor’easter that swept across hundreds of miles northeast of the country. LIVE, he flipped the dashcam to then take us dashing along in his “Mobile Storm Tracker” vehicle.

We’ve had a bit of a lull this morning. The heaviest fell overnight but still coating the roads there in Albany County, just west of the state capitol in New York. We do have the snow plows out in full force they been able to do a pretty good job because even really a big amount of snow has fallen over the past day day and a half, it’s fallen kind of slowly. More gradually and that’s allowed folks to keep up with it. Still plenty of slippery spots. News 10 Meteorologist Matt Mackey

They tracked slowly through the area during a LIVE look on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, citing precaution.

In upstate New York, we’re pretty well acquainted with some of these heavy snows. Locally, totals have been just over a foot of snow in some spots. Down into the Catskill mountains which are about an hour hour and a half southwest of Albany, drive time is probably a little bit longer during all this snow. Some spots of seen 30 plus inches. So they’ll be shoveling out for quite some time. Like I said we’ll take it slow on the roads up here and we’ll send it on back down towards you in Texas. I’m meteorologist Matt Mackie with CW39 Houston sister station News 10 in Albany.” News 10 Meteorologist Matt Mackey

At CW39 Houston NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC – THIS is what we do. Give you a real experience, like no other station in Houston, Texas.

Watch us!