Houston Weather | Cycling forecast for Oct. 18, 2021

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Biking. Cycling. Getty Images.

Biking. Cyclist. Getty Images.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Getting on your bike today? It’s going to a great day in Houston. We start out in the upper 60’s. Around noon, lower 70s. Then around 3p.m., upper 70’s. During your commute home, temperatures will be in the mid 70’s.

CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey, has more about what to expect this week as we begin with a gradual warming and experience an increase in humidity.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss