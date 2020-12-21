Houston Weather – December 21 is Winter Solstice… what that means

HOUSTON (CW39) Today is the winter solstice. What exactly does that mean? Well it’s the time of year when the northern hemisphere is tilted most away from the sun. Therefore, we see the least amount of sunlight. You could say it’s the shortest day of the year as far as sunlight goes. We will get a little more than 10 hours of a daylight for today and also it’s when the sun is lowest in the horizon here in our area. Then as we go through the next several days the days will get slightly longer not by much, but a little bit.

What about temperatures this morning. We’re in the 40’s for most areas right now the Woodlands at 39 degrees, colder up there. A chilly start to our day with a little patchy fog along the coast, but mostly Houston doing just fine as far as the fog goes.