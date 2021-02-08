Houston Weather – Deep Freeze: Bitter cold northern air to make its way here

HOUSTON (CW39) Statewide, we’ve got some fairly mild temperatures for at least most of Texas. Locally we’re in the 50’s here this morning and on our way to 70 this afternoon, but artic air is on the way.

Nationwide, temperatures are going to be the big story for at least the next week. Arctic air has come down out of Canada, and it’s sitting over the northern U.S. right now. Extremely cold temperatures there and all week long is going a lot of places here that stay below freezing even during the daytime you can see some negative double digit temperatures in some spots up there right now.

That cold air for the moment is kind of trapped up north the upper-level winds are going west to east. So the air at the service kind of follows these upper level winds. So if these were going straight north to south we’d get that going right down into our area but that’s not going to happen until maybe the end of the week it looks like.

At the moment, it’s trapped up there to the north and our winds here at the surface are coming in from the Gulf. That means an onshore wind flow so we’re going to feel the moisture in the air. We’re going to maybe get some fog around by tomorrow morning.

Today is going to be pretty cloudy and little bit warmer.

Winds tomorrow, same thing – they’re pretty much from the Gulf. Then on Wednesday, same thing, with winds coming in from the southeast. So we’re just going to continue to warm up here the next couple of days, with a lot of cloud cover around today.

Tuesday morning, we start the day with fog maybe a little drizzle in some spots. Then Wednesday, our rain chance goes up a little more just some scattered showers and again this is all happening ahead of that cold air that’s still pretty good distance north of us on Wednesday. It starts moving in Thursday and then gets even colder around here probably at the end of this week into the upcoming weekend.

So that’s big thing we focus on this week, is the cold that’s coming at the end of the week. For today, just a lot of clouds and nice temperatures will be around 70 this afternoon. Overnight tonight will be quite mild with a low of only 60 overnight. Late tonight after midnight, we’ll probably start seeing some fog taking shape maybe a little drizzle tomorrow morning and then tomorrow still a fairly cloudy day but it gets even warmer with temperatures up into the mid 70’s.