Houston Weather | Dense fog advisories this chilly Tuesday morning

HOUSTON (KIAH) – There are many dense fog advisories for our local and coastal areas till 9a.m.. Today’s fog is more dense than yesterday morning so look out on the roadways.

Whether you go north, south, east or west, that’s where you’ll find some of the denser fog.

It does exclude places like Galveston and over towards the bay. We’re also starting out chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 40’s.

CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has details on your area.