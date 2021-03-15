Houston Weather – Dense fog advisory

HOUSTON (CW39) Hello there and good Monday morning. CW39 Houston Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger here at 6:00am. It’s feeling a little more like 5:00am though, after we had that time change over the weekend.

A lot going on nationally in terms of the weather over the weekend and a lot more to come for the U.S. this week.

For today our hour by hour breakdown, has some clouds and fog out there. We’re going to find some clearing in the afternoon and even though we had a front bringing those cooler temperatures yesterday, it will be rather warm later today. We’ll probably get over 80 for the high temperatures this afternoon.

For now, we’ve got the dense fog advisory in effect this morning for our entire area. That’s because we may see some pockets where there could be some dense fog to deal with between now and 9:00am.

We’ve got some visibilities in some spots that are just fine and other locations it quite dense.

So that’s the nature of dense fog. Sometimes it’s rather patchy. You can see some locations like Galveston for example has under half mile visibility. Conroe has a half-mile visibility right now.

Just west of Katy, you’re at 0 for visibility right now.