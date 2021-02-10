Houston Weather – Dense Fog Advisory shows ZERO visibility

HOUSTON (CW39) We have a dense fog advisory over a big part of our area today, including Houston and all of Harris County.

It’s especially more dense as you head a little farther south of Houston. That advisory is in effect for Houston until 10 o’clock this morning.

The visibilities in many local spots are under a mile. Just east of Houston over the Beltway, there is nearly 0 visibility.

There is where drivers are seeing quite dense fog. That’s an issue especially south and east of Houston right now.

We’ve got a couple little showers here and there. Not much showing up over Houston, but we are starting to see more south and that’s rolling towards the Houston area. Rain could increase over these next few hours.

Then comes the cold arctic air.