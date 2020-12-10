Houston weather – Dense fog advisory with rain on coming Friday

HOUSTON (CW39) We have a dense fog advisory. We’ve got temperatures right now that are in the 40’s. The Houston area is not really seeing much of that fog as you saw it was a little farther south. We’ve got those chilly temperatures this morning but we’re going into warm territory again today into the 70’s.

All week long we’ve been watching a storm system out west coming our direction. That’s still the case and it still looks like it’s on track to bring some rain by tomorrow.

Today’s going to be a dry day with a good deal of sunshine for us and warm temperatures. As we go into tomorrow morning, we’re starting to see those changes that we’ve been talking about all week long.

Some scattered showers coming Friday morning. As we get into midday afternoon we may actually see some thunderstorms briefly sweeping through the area and a few of those may be on the strong side.

Later Friday night that rain goes away. I think it’s going to be a dry day for Saturday, but it will be cooler. As a front moves through, our high temperatures go back down to the 60’s over the weekend.

By 9 o’clock this morning, we’ll be in the upper part of the 50’s again, pretty warm day today by noon we’re already topping 70 mid to upper 70’s by the afternoon. Not nearly as cold tonight.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!