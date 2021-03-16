Houston Weather – Dense fog, showers, thunderstorms

HOUSTON (CW39) Good Tuesday morning. Get ready for another battle with fog and humidity in Houston this morning as you step outside. Cloudy conditions so far.

We do have a dense fog advisory for this morning. We’re also likely to see that 30% of showers this morning. Those stick around through the 3pm hour. Cloudy conditions and warmer this afternoon.

Uncomfortable as it may be, this is the ‘calm before the storm.’

The storm system arrives tomorrow. By 3am Wednesday morning, we can see it out to the west of us and over the Austin area.

We should expect to see thunderstorm conditions Wednesday morning.

By afternoon Wednesday, those storms continue to push to the east of us.

Sunny conditions return Thursday and Friday through the end of the week with cooler temperatures in the 70s.