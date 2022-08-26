HOUSTON (KIAH) — We remain in a “wet at times” weather pattern for several more days. That means scattered off-and-on showers and storms will form each day, mainly during the afternoon hours.

There’s plenty of moisture in the atmosphere for storms to tap into, so if they are slow moving, some areas could potentially get one inch or more while other areas will be left completely dry.

CW39 – forecast rain coverage Friday

I have Friday’s rain chance at 50%, meaning I expect around 50% of the land in Southeast Texas to get wet. The image above, indicating where our model thinks rain will fall today, is a good example of what 50% coverage looks like.

The weekend will be similar, with scattered storms mainly during the afternoons.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

A relatively unsettled weather pattern holds next week with daily chances for occasional showers and storms. Also, it looks like we’ll round out August with cooler-than-normal temperatures. Highs will generally be in the low 90s for several days.