Houston Weather – Dramatic temperature drop in 24 hours

HOUSTON (CW39) Cloud cover on Houston for now, but it’s expected to warm up to around 80 this afternoon.

Expect it to be windy as well and are already increasing this morning, and more winds increasing throughout the day which will drive temperatures up ahead of the front with temps near 80 later today.

It’s more than 20 degrees warmer, so it’s already feeling like a completely different season as you step out today compared to the last few days.

We’re in the 60s this morning compared to 30s the last few days.

Then a front comes in tonight around 6-7pm. Then we cool down.

Another front comes in over the weekend. Then another front comes along next week.