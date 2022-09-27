HOUSTON (KIAH) — The coolest temperatures since April were felt in and around Houston Tuesday morning, and there’s a lot more of that to come. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s the next few mornings, and then down to 50s in Houston Friday and Saturday morning.

Forecast low temperatures for Houston

After dropping to a brisk 60 degrees at Houston’s Bush Airport Tuesday morning, it’ll warm a whopping 30 degrees with afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast

Humidity stays low all week, in part due to being on the dry side of Hurricane Ian. That means there will be many more days with a large temperature spread in Houston. Wednesday through Saturday will be the coolest stretch with highs in the 80s. On the CW39 Houston 10-day forecast, you’ll notice a warming trend next week with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. As of now, it looks like we’re likely rain free through next week.