Houston weather dry for now, rain chances – Tropics update with Adam Krueger

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We have beautiful weather again today, so spend a lot of time outside today. The cooler temperature is feeling so nice in Southeast Texas. We’re going to see this pattern hanging around for the time being. There is a low in the northeast and high pressure over Texas which means drier weather over Texas for a while with no rain just yet.

We do have a low pressure coming in which means rain will be on the increase next week. For now we have dry days and no rain with sunshine to enjoy. Rain could be in our area Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical depression 18 is in the works. It will become Sam and will potentially reach major hurricane strength. It will be the fourth major hurricane this season. Good news with this one is it should curl to the north with little to no impact on the Caribbean.