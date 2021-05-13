Houston weather – dry for now, wet pattern starts Sunday

HOUSTON (CW39) Dry and pleasant weather is here for a couple of days. Thursday’s highs will be around 80, then low 80s Friday and low-mid 80s Saturday.

We expect to see rain Saturday developing to our west along the I-35 corridor. By Sunday, it arrives in Southeast Texas. From there, we’ll see a series of disturbances move through Texas next week with a slow-moving unsettled weather pattern.

This doesn’t mean it will rain on you every single day, but at least scattered rain is expected in our region every day from Sunday through at least Thursday. NOAA suggests, on average, 2-3″ of rain locally, with higher amounts to our west.

Throughout the wet stretch, temps will stay warm with highs in the 80s. If you’re wondering, a high of 86 and low of 67 is considered normal this time of year.

