Houston Weather | Dry, warmer and more humid this week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Lately, we’ve been enjoying the weather, but changes are coming.

Gradual warming and higher humidity are on the way. Temperatures at night will also be going up. Dry overall in most parts of Texas. Some won’t even see a drop of rain this week.

The high pressure moving through central Texas will be moving off to the east taking rain over to Louisiana. This week for us, there may be some rain in a few parts, but dry overall this week for us.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has more…