Houston weather: fall visits again this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — It’s that time of year when cold fronts start working their way into Texas. However, the cool air usually visits instead of stays. The next visit times out perfectly with this weekend as a cold front arrives Friday evening.

There could be a few showers or storms as it passes, but the rain chance will be brief. Houston’s temperatures will start falling nicely over the course of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. First pitch is Friday at 7:07 p.m.

Ahead of our changing weather, a slow moving front interacts with tropical moisture to produce a flash flood threat in the middle of Texas, but not here in Southeast Texas. That first front is already bringing much cooler air to the Texas Panhandle where temperatures were in the 30s Wednesday morning. Front No. 1 will eventually slide to our north, so we’ll have to wait on Front No. 2.

Our seven-day forecast shows the significant change. Not only will it be warm Wed-Fri, but it’ll also be humid. Basically, we’ll go from feeling like mid to upper 90s Wed-Fri, to enjoying dry 70s this weekend. That means it will feel about 20 degrees cooler.