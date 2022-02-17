HOUSTON (KIAH) — A wet Thursday morning will switch to warm and sunny weather by the afternoon with temperatures warming to near 80 degrees. However, a strong cold front looms, likely arriving in Houston around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. From there, temperatures start to tumble.

CW39

CW39

Breezy north winds Thursday night will drive temperatures all the way down to the 30s in Southeast Texas. In Houston, I expect temperatures to stay above freezing. A few areas far north of Houston (Conroe, Navasota, Huntsville, College Station) may see a light freeze.

CW39

With 10-20 mph winds Friday morning, those morning 30s will feel like 20s.

CW39

After a dry, winter-like day on Friday, it warms a little over the weekend. Presidents’ Day warms even more with potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms. That’s the beginning of what looks to be an active weather pattern next week with multiple rain-chance days, as seen below on Houston’s 7-day forecast.

CW39