Houston Weather – First meteorological day of Spring

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s the first official day of spring for meteorologists. That’s because meteorologists track spring starting March 1st through May.

It’s also so they can keep all their climate records the same. They repeat that track the same time range every year.

For everyone else, astronomical spring begins March 20th this year and ends June 20th.

The big difference there is astronomical spring begins at a different date each year because of solstice and equinox’s, leap years too.

Watch this video from CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey for more, plus your spring warming average temperatures and why they’re higher than usual.