Houston Weather – Fog advisory Monday morning, cold Christmas ahead

HOUSTON (CW39) Today, we’re looking at some pretty decent weather. Now it’s is cool out there this morning. This morning it’s rather chilly out there and in some spots, we’ve got some patchy fog as well.

We’ve got a lot of areas in the 40’s around the Houston area. As you go, north places like Conroe and Cleveland are even colder in the 30’s. Then as we go towards the coast, it’s quite mild around Galveston with temperatures in the 50’s right now.

A dense fog advisory in effect right now along the coast and Harris county. Houston was also under that advisory until a short time ago. Along the coast we do see some patchy dense fog. You can see the visibility is right now in places like Galveston, Angleton and along the coast there on the low side.

So overall, fog is not much of an issue for the majority of the commuters out there this morning.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures are down in the 40’s now, but throughout the day, we’re going to be heading to near 70 degrees by the afternoon.

In weather headlines, right now we’re talking about warming temperatures these next couple of days leading up to a front that will be coming in maybe with some storms on Wednesday. At this point, the timing of that looks to be late in the day Wednesday.

Throughout Wednesday, it may be a pretty warm day. Then we’ve got some cool air coming for Christmas eve and Christmas day with temperatures possibly in the 30’s on Christmas morning.