Houston Weather – Fog Advisory till 10am

HOUSTON (CW39) A dense fog advisory is issued till 10am along the coast and Galveston. We don’t expect the fog to stick around for too long as temperatures this afternoon do get back up in to the 80’s. We’re seeing 80 there in Huntsville. College Station is also coming in just a little bit above that. For us here in Houston we’re going to see temperatures similar to yesterday as well.

That’s the outlook for the early part of this weekend as you wake up tomorrow morning. We’ll have lows in the 60’s. Then tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will be similar to today. We’ll see some upper 70’s, lower 80’s. Then Sunday is when we start to see that decline in our temps we’re talking a close to a 10 degree change their breezes moving through this evening as high as 15 miles per hour here with those gusts moving as high as 25 miles per hour from the southeast.