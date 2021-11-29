Houston Weather | Dense fog advisory till 9am Nov. 29

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have a dense fog advisory in effect right now. It covers a pretty big part of our area and is in effect until 9:00a.m.. Watch for some of that fog through the next couple of hours for Wharton, Palacios and Sugar Land.
Locally, here in Houston, the visibility is just fine, but heading over toward Sugar Land, they have about a two mile visibility. In LaPorte, they are reporting under half mile visibility right now. There are some patchy spots where some dense fog spots also have some pretty chilly temperatures.
Monday morning temperatures
As you get out the door, we have 40° temperatures all across the area right now but a little bit of cloud cover and fog.
Monday afternoon weather
We are going to see this morning weather change to sunshine by mid-morning and on through the rest of the day.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Best Cyber Monday deals for new tech for yourself, your officeBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror and it’s time to take advantage of some great Cyber Monday sales. Of the wide range of products offered right now at steep discounts, many have been extremely popular throughout the year, so we’re confident that most gift-buyers will find […]
- Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?Starting Monday, prosecutors in New York will argue that even as she was sipping cocktails with the likes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Maxwell, 59, was secretly abetting Epstein’s crimes with girls as young as 14.
- Rising food, gas prices hit families as global inflation surgesFrom appliance stores in the United States to food markets in Hungary and gas stations in Poland, rising consumer prices fueled by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions are putting a pinch on households and businesses worldwide.
- Houston weather headlines 10-day forecast for Monday Nov. 29HOUSTON (KIAH) – Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has your 10-day forecast including when we can expect another cold front this week.
- Houston Weather | Saturday brings next cold frontHOUSTON (KIAH) – For now, t’s chilly out there with some 40s. As we continue through our week temperatures keep going up a little bit with 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Rain stays away for most of this week with the next rain chance holding off until Friday with a slight chance for some rain over […]