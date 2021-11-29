Houston Weather | Dense fog advisory till 9am Nov. 29

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have a dense fog advisory in effect right now. It covers a pretty big part of our area and is in effect until 9:00a.m.. Watch for some of that fog through the next couple of hours for Wharton, Palacios and Sugar Land.

Locally, here in Houston, the visibility is just fine, but heading over toward Sugar Land, they have about a two mile visibility. In LaPorte, they are reporting under half mile visibility right now. There are some patchy spots where some dense fog spots also have some pretty chilly temperatures.

Monday morning temperatures

As you get out the door, we have 40° temperatures all across the area right now but a little bit of cloud cover and fog.

We are going to see this morning weather change to sunshine by mid-morning and on through the rest of the day.