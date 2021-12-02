HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than patchy dense fog in the morning, it has been an uneventful stretch of weather here in Southeast Texas. That will start to change over the next few days. As for this Thursday, the dense fog advisory ends at 9 a.m. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

More patchy dense fog is expected Friday morning, which will mark the 5th straight day with fog. New to the forecast: a few minor showers or drizzle may accompany that fog on Friday. There may also be one or two spotty showers during the day as a weak disturbance passes through our region.

A few more isolated showers may pop up over the weekend, having little to no impact on outdoor plans. It’ll certainly be a warm-for-December weekend with highs around 80 degrees.

The next cold front is still on track for Monday, bringing scattered rain along it. Temperature wise, this front will be modest as we only drop about 10 to 12 degrees.

Another front is expected Wednesday of next week, with another potential round of rain. Keep checking back for updates as the timing of these fronts could alter the forecast.