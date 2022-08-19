HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another round of widespread storms, heavy at times, is expected Friday. But, unlike Thursday’s storms, Friday’s will sweep through Greater Houston earlier in the day. I’m thinking 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the biggest impact on Houston area roads.
Friday’s rain likely initializes along a boundary south of Houston at first, then gradually spreads northward. That means our southern areas, including the coast, see the best rain chance in the morning.
After the bulk of the rain moves through Houston during the early afternoon, it heads for our northern areas by late afternoon.
NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center highlights our area as a level 2 out of 4 risk for “excessive rain”, meaning there is lots of available moisture in the atmosphere. Slow moving storms could drop a few inches in some locations, potentially causing brief street flooding.
IBM’s GRAF weather computer model suggests multiple inches in multiple areas Friday through Sunday.
Similar to Friday, the most likely timeframe for rain this weekend will be early afternoon. Be sure to have the CW39 app ready to go so you can check radar while you’re out and about.