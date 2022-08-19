Rain will be most likely for Houston from late morning through early afternoon

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another round of widespread storms, heavy at times, is expected Friday. But, unlike Thursday’s storms, Friday’s will sweep through Greater Houston earlier in the day. I’m thinking 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the biggest impact on Houston area roads.

CW39 – forecast rain chances

Friday’s rain likely initializes along a boundary south of Houston at first, then gradually spreads northward. That means our southern areas, including the coast, see the best rain chance in the morning.

CW39 – futurecast at 2 p.m. Friday

After the bulk of the rain moves through Houston during the early afternoon, it heads for our northern areas by late afternoon.

CW39 – NOAA’s excessive rain outlook Friday

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center highlights our area as a level 2 out of 4 risk for “excessive rain”, meaning there is lots of available moisture in the atmosphere. Slow moving storms could drop a few inches in some locations, potentially causing brief street flooding.

IBM’s GRAF weather computer model suggests multiple inches in multiple areas Friday through Sunday.

CW39 – forecast rain totals through Sunday

Similar to Friday, the most likely timeframe for rain this weekend will be early afternoon. Be sure to have the CW39 app ready to go so you can check radar while you’re out and about.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast