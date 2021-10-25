Houston Weather | From fog to sun, hot and humid with storms Wednesday

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIAH SUNNY SUN WARM HOT WEATHER

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have a Dense Fog Advisory this morning. The the sun comes out today with highs near 90°. This will be our one last really really hot day. We could reach 90 degrees today.

Factor in the humidity. We’ve got a heat index here in late October that will be pushing up into the mid and upper 90s. That’s how hot it will feel this afternoon – pretty miserable.

But we have got a big change coming our big story this week is a cold front that hits on Wednesday and actual fronts. That’s going to bring a significant change with probably some storms.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss