Houston Weather | From fog to sun, hot and humid with storms Wednesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have a Dense Fog Advisory this morning. The the sun comes out today with highs near 90°. This will be our one last really really hot day. We could reach 90 degrees today.
Factor in the humidity. We’ve got a heat index here in late October that will be pushing up into the mid and upper 90s. That’s how hot it will feel this afternoon – pretty miserable.
But we have got a big change coming our big story this week is a cold front that hits on Wednesday and actual fronts. That’s going to bring a significant change with probably some storms.
