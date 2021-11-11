HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have two cold fronts moving through over the course of two days, each with different impacts. It’s part of a powerful storm system in the northern U.S. with wet weather from the Gulf to Canada.
Cold front #1 arrives Thursday morning with a line of brief thunderstorms, followed by drier air. That dry air brings sunshine after the storms, and very pleasant weather with lower humidity and temperatures in the 70s. It will be notably cooler Thursday night simply because the air will be drier.
Cold front #2 arrives Friday evening. This one won’t bring rain, but it will definitely deliver a cool feel for the weekend. Temps drop to the 40s by sunrise on Saturday, with highs only in the 60s during the day.
It’s another cold start Sunday morning, with beautiful weather during the day. This stretch of sunny and pleasant weather continues into next week.
