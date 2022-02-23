HOUSTON (KIAH) — Winter returns as a cold front brings much cooler weather on this Wednesday. In fact, with falling temperatures, the afternoon will be even colder than the morning. In Houston, it drops to around 50 degrees by late afternoon. It’ll be even colder north and west of Houston.

CW39 – forecast temperatures Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Thankfully, it won’t be cold enough for ice in Southeast Texas. We’ll just see pesky light rain on and off throughout the day. Meanwhile, closer to Austin and the Hill Country (and areas north), light freezing rain is possible.

CW39 – futurecast Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Overnight into Thursday morning could feature a few light showers as it remains chilly. However, temperatures won’t drop much during the night. In fact, several areas Thursday morning will be just about as cold as Wednesday afternoon.

CW39 – forecast temperatures Thursday 7 a.m.

We’re stuck under the clouds again Thursday with scattered light showers. Our cold front will attempt to drift back into Southeast Texas as a warm front, but I don’t think it’ll completely reach Greater Houston. Therefore, as seen below, I’m expecting temps to stay below 60 Thursday. It’s worth noting that a few models actually suggest it’s possible to see 70 degrees in Houston Thursday, but I just don’t think the warm front makes it.

CW39 – forecast temperatures Thursday 4 p.m.

When does our gloomy pattern improve? Gradually on Sunday, and certainly next week. That’s when drier air finally arrives. Until then, our weather is in a bit of a holding pattern.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast