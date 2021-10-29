Houston’s weekend weather: Going from windy to a little less windy

No Wait Weather

Gusts 20-30 mph today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) — After tropical storm force winds rocked Houston yesterday with peak gusts 40 to 50+ mph, a less windy day is in store for our Friday. Still, the wind will be impactful as sustained winds will average 15 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

Winds back down tonight, and will continue to relax over the weekend. Saturday’s winds will average 10 mph or less, and then winds turn calm on Sunday.

All this wind is also ushering in cool air. In fact, the coolest temps out of this whole stretch of fall-like weather comes tonight with 40s Saturday morning at sunrise. I expect to see lows in the upper 40s in the city, but cooler mid 40s outside of the city in more rural areas.

KIAH

It gets a bit warmer Sunday with a high of 80 degrees. Trick-or-treaters, I expect low 70s at 6 p.m., then falling to the 60s after sunset. It’ll be clear, calm and pleasant.

A bit weather story next week: another significant cold front will likely bring another round of cool days for the 2nd half of the week, along with some potential rain Tuesday and beyond.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss