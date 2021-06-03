Houston Weather – Ground saturation could mean Flood Watch or Flood Warning over the weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) Showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with precipitation are developing along with sea breeze bringing isolated locally heavy rainfall. A slow moving upper level low will begin to move into the region over the weekend increasing the coverage of showers and thunderstorms to most of the area.

This trend continues into next week and through Monday evening, general rainfall totals will be between 5 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts.

Please continue to monitor the forecast in the coming days as the details get narrowed down.

The ground remains well saturated from continued precipitation across the past few weeks, so additional heavy rainfall may result flooding. A Flash Flood Watch may be required over the weekend, but no Watch is currently in effect.