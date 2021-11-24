HOUSTON (KIAH) — We remain on track for a very wet Thanksgiving in southeast Texas. A cold front will sweep through, colliding with plenty of atmospheric moisture. Ahead of the front, and along it, numerous showers will impact our area, with a few embedded thunderstorms.

Timing… The series of images below show what the radar might look like throughout Thanksgiving. We expect to see scattered rain developing after midnight tonight, then becoming more widespread Thursday morning and gradually exiting Thursday afternoon.

Rain could be heavy enough to cause brief street flooding. Many areas may see totals around an inch, but some could potentially get two to three inches or even more.

Changing temperatures… Thanksgiving starts warm with morning 60s. It’ll top 70 just before the front arrives, then falling back to 60s in the afternoon with a north breeze at 10-15 mph. It turns cold Thursday night with lows in the 40s, and remains chilly on Friday

Our next rain will be lighter, but likely widespread once again with a disturbance crossing our area. It starts up late-day Saturday, peaks Saturday night, then gradually tapers early Sunday.