HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s one of those guaranteed rain days where just about every square inch of Southeast Texas will get wet today. Not only will the rain be widespread, it will also be persistent, meaning it likely lasts most of the day.

Generally, most of the rain will be light to moderate, so street flooding is not expected. There could be a few brief heavy downpours, especially south and east of Houston. Most rain totals stay below one inch, and several areas, especially west, may even get less than half an inch.

An area of low pressure slowly passes from west to east today, with plenty of widespread rain swirling around it.

The inconvenient rain spans both the morning and afternoon commutes, then will slowly taper off this evening, and mostly ends by midnight tonight.

After the rain, our attention turns to two cold fronts. The first arrives Tuesday, but likely won’t produce rain. It will, however, keep our cool pattern in place. The second cold front arrives Thursday night. This one could bring a few showers, followed by more cool air. The coldest timeframe on our 7-day forecast is Friday night to Saturday morning when we could be near freezing in Houston.

