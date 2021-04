HOUSTON (CW39) Winds this morning are making our weather headlines. We’ve got a wind advisory right now in Galveston where they are seeing sustained winds over 20 mil per hour gusts – Even up around 30 miles per hour and a little breezy around the rest of the area.

That wind advisory basically covers the islands and then into the Gulf where there is a Gale warning there for some strong winds with some high waves until about 1 o’clock.