HOUSTON (KIAH) — After hard-hitting rain in Houston Monday, wet weather settles down a bit Tuesday before ramping back later this week. Depending on the exact track of a Gulf low, heavy rain will be possible in Southeast Texas and Greater Houston.
Tuesday’s rain chances are 20% for Houston and much of the I-10 corridor, less than 20% north, and 40% along the coast.
Scattered rain looks a little more likely Wednesday. Then, assuming the Gulf low is positioned just right, widespread heavy rain arrives here Thursday.
As of Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center gives this Gulf low a 30% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone. Regardless of development, significant rain is likely north and east of the center of the low.
Rain still looks likely Friday, then starts tapering off this weekend making for a mostly dry forecast Sunday and Independence Day on Monday.