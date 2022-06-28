A Gulf low could be positioned just right to send heavy rain through Houston Thursday, more than 3" may fall in some areas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — After hard-hitting rain in Houston Monday, wet weather settles down a bit Tuesday before ramping back later this week. Depending on the exact track of a Gulf low, heavy rain will be possible in Southeast Texas and Greater Houston.

CW39 – forecast rain totals this week

Tuesday’s rain chances are 20% for Houston and much of the I-10 corridor, less than 20% north, and 40% along the coast.

Scattered rain looks a little more likely Wednesday. Then, assuming the Gulf low is positioned just right, widespread heavy rain arrives here Thursday.

CW39 – futurecast Thursday morning

As of Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center gives this Gulf low a 30% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone. Regardless of development, significant rain is likely north and east of the center of the low.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Rain still looks likely Friday, then starts tapering off this weekend making for a mostly dry forecast Sunday and Independence Day on Monday.