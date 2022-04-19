HOUSTON (KIAH) — A recent cold front keeps us a bit cooler than average on this Tuesday. However, winds are starting to turn, becoming breezy from the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon. This brings a warmer and more humid pattern for the rest of the week.

CW39 futurecast Tuesday evening – increasing south winds

Wind gust forecast: Tuesday’s gusts will top out around 25 mph on average. Wednesday’s gusts will be a little stronger, up to 30 mph. Thursday through Sunday won’t be much different with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

As seen on our 7-day forecast, temperatures will be on the rise. After 70s today, we’re back to 80s Wednesday, and that’s where we’ll stay through early next week. Our wind from the Gulf will also bring more clouds and higher humidity, which is why the overnight low temperatures warm up to around 70 degrees.

Embedded within our southerly wind flow could be a few very isolated light showers. Anything we see will likely be insignificant in terms of helping out our drought status.

NOAA’s forecast potential rain over the next 5 days

Through the next five days, a couple of storm systems will move eastward across the U.S., but they’ll stay too far north to bring rain here. That’s why NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center shows little to no rain in Southeast Texas and Central Texas.