Houston Weather – Harris County flash flood warning until 3:45 P.M.

HOUSTON (CW39) The National Weather Service is issuing a flash flood warning for residents of Harris County until 3:45 P.M. on Monday.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is or will be occurring soon.
Areas of the county have received up to 4 inches of rain since this morning. There have been numerous reports of flooded streets and highways. Additional rainfall will likely worsen these conditions through mid-afternoon.
Residents are urged to use caution when driving. Never drive into flooded roadways, intersections, or underpasses. Remember: Turn Around Don’t Drown. Check Houston TranStar for road conditions and traffic information.
Monitor local media for weather updates.
Rainfall amounts and bayou conditions are available through the Harris County Flood Control District’s Flood Warning System.
You can find links to these and other resources at ReadyHarris.org
Watch CW39 Houston No Wait Weather + Traffic from 6-10 A.M. to get all your latest updates.