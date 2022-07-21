Dangerous heat today, but the worst of this heat wave will soon be behind us

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s another dangerously hot day with Houston, San Antonio and Austin among the cities under a heat advisory Thursday. Locally, temperatures will peak around 100, but the humidity will make it feel as hot as 105 to 110 degrees.

CW39 – heat advisory Thursday, heat index 105 to 110 degrees

There is, however, one slight difference compared to the last few days. We expect a few very isolated showers and thunderstorms to form in the afternoon. The best chance, which is only 20% will be around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Any rain that forms likely dissipates around 6 p.m.

The heat barely backs down Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 90s, and feels-like temperatures that should stay below heat advisory criteria. It’s possible we’ll be back to seeing heat advisories Sunday and Monday.

CW39 – forecast highs and peak heat index

What about rain? There’s not much of it in the forecast. But, the overall pattern does seem to allow for more days with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast