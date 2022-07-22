This will be the first day this week with a high temperature below 100 degrees

HOUSTON (KIAH) — For the first time in several days, Houston is NOT under a heat advisory. However, it’ll still be hot with highs in the upper 90s and feels-like temperatures peaking around 102 to 104 degrees.

CW39 – heat alerts Friday

Most of Texas is enjoying a break from the extreme heat, but several areas will still top 100 degrees. Meanwhile, heat continues to be a big weather story nationwide with heat advisories on the East Coast, Central U.S. and out west, with much of the desert Southwest under excessive heat warnings.

As for rain, locally we have some hope for a few showers and thunderstorms. It’s a 30% chance this afternoon, mainly between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Odds are a little lower at 20% Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

There is hope for a slightly wetter and slightly cooler pattern during the 2nd half of next week. Likely not a drought-denter, but at least something to green up your lawn. Keep checking back here for the latest.