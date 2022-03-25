HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm air is taking hold of the Western U.S. with potential record high temperatures in parts of California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Idaho. That warmer air is spreading eastward this weekend.

CW39 – Saturday’s departure from normal high temperatures

CW39 – Sunday’s departure from normal high temperatures

In Houston, the dry and sunny weather continues for a few more days. I expect to see high temperatures on Friday reach 80 degrees, which will mark the start of a string of several days in the 80s.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Despite the warmth, humidity stays low for a few days. However, that changes next week as strong south winds bring in Gulf moisture. Those south winds will crank up ahead of an approaching storm system that could eventually bring some showers and thunderstorms. As of now, Wednesday looks like our main rain day.

CW39 – NOAA’s severe weather outlook next week

Next week’s storm system won’t be as impactful as this week’s as severe storms this time around will have better support north of our area, possibly impacting North and East Texas Tuesday and Wednesday.