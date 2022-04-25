HOUSTON (KIAH) — Don’t leave home without an umbrella Monday as rain will be on the increase during the afternoon. In some areas in and around Houston, it could be heavy with potential for one to two inches or more. Lower totals are expected near the coast.

CW39 forecast rain totals Monday through Tuesday

Timing: A few isolated showers, mostly light in nature, could pop up during the morning. As a cold front moves in during the afternoon, rain coverage and intensity will increase. Areas north will start to see the downpours first, then it arrives in Houston by mid afternoon and lasts through the commute. Have a plan to keep the kids dry when they get out of school.

CW39 forecast rain chances

CW39 futurecast Monday 3 p.m.

CW39 futurecast Monday 7 p.m.

CW39 futurecast Monday 10 p.m.

Scattered showers will likely continue overnight and into Tuesday morning, then we dry out Tuesday afternoon.

As for temperatures, this front will bring cooler 70s for Tuesday, then 50s Tuesday night. It also brings a nice drop in humidity for a couple of days before some spotty rain returns at the end of the week.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast