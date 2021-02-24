Houston Weather – Highs near 80° Wednesday

HOUSTON (CW39) Meteorologist Adam Krueger here and it’s feeling different out there this morning compared to yesterday morning when we needed those heavier jackets. It was cold to start the day yesterday, but much milder now, with temperatures around 60 degrees.

Not looking quite as nice out there today though. We’re going to see clouds with us throughout much of the day. Still those warm temperatures. Yesterday we hit 80. We could be pretty close to that once again today.

I think that warm air is feeling pretty nice compared to what we had last week.

As for current temperatures right now we’ve got a mix of 50’s and 60’s are on the immediate Houston area right now. You might remember as I said much colder yesterday morning was actually 39 for the low yesterday in Houston so here we are almost 20 degrees warmer. A look at temperatures around the region and again nothing to chilly out there we’ve got 50’s and 60’s. That south wind has warmed us up and we’re going to see that humidity in the moisture building up. That’s why we have more clouds back in the area today as well.

A look at the forecast shows highs for today are close to 80 degrees. If we don’t get to 80 degrees, we’ll be just shy of it by a degree or 2 across many areas. Tonight will be even milder. Then as we get into tomorrow, we are starting to see a change with our temperatures. We’ve got a weak front on the way tomorrow. We’ll see what that’s going to do. Not a huge temperature drop it may be about 10 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 60’s to around 70. It’s that same front tomorrow that’s going to be adding to our rain chances over the next several days.