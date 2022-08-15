HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a break from typical hot and dry August weather this past weekend, Houston will be hotter and drier for a few days as a rain-maker departs Texas. In fact, it could reach 100 degrees before the next weather shift, which starts Wednesday night as a weak cold front arrives.

CW39 – futurecast Wednesday afternoon

This front definitely will not be one of those strong fall-like cold fronts. However, it’ll be enough to bring at least some scattered rain to our area. As it stalls, rain chances remain through the end of the week.

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook suggests we can expect around one inch or more, on average, throughout the next week.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

As it looks now, our highest rain-chance days will be Thursday and Friday, but some rain could linger this weekend, too.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast