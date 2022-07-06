HOUSTON (KIAH) — Wednesday looks to be Houston’s best rain chance for several days, although it’s not that good of a chance at 30%. I expect a few scattered thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon, mainly between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. This will likely help keep temperatures slightly lower than the last few days.

A storm or two could pop up again Thursday afternoon, but the rain odds are trending down towards zero by the end of the week as a large area of high pressure strengthens over Texas.

CW39 – future pattern

This ridge of high pressure will also crank up the heat a little more with temperatures in Houston going back up to around 100 by the weekend, and feeling hotter with the humidity.

CW39 – heat alerts Wednesday

Back to today, a significant heat wave is apparent as widespread heat alerts are in effect. The worst of it is centered around the Mid-Mississippi Valley where the heat index could top 110 degrees.

Locally in Houston, after our current heat wave peaks this weekend, we’ll see a minor drop in temperatures next week with the possibility of a couple of showers and storms at times, mainly during the afternoons.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast