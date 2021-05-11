Houston weather – hot, then storms, then cooler

HOUSTON (CW39) Another sweaty one out there today with highs in the upper 80s, but feeling like the 90s.

A front has been stuck north of Houston since Sunday, but it finally moves through tonight.

During the transition from hot to cooler, we’ll likely see showers and thunderstorms this evening. A few may be briefly strong.

Scattered showers could linger through the first half of our Wednesday, and it will be feeling much different as we’ll be in the low to mid 70s all day. That’s followed by some very pleasant weather for the rest of the week.