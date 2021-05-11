Houston weather – hot, then storms, then cooler

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Another sweaty one out there today with highs in the upper 80s, but feeling like the 90s.

A front has been stuck north of Houston since Sunday, but it finally moves through tonight.

During the transition from hot to cooler, we’ll likely see showers and thunderstorms this evening. A few may be briefly strong.

Scattered showers could linger through the first half of our Wednesday, and it will be feeling much different as we’ll be in the low to mid 70s all day. That’s followed by some very pleasant weather for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Tiger Seen Roaming in West Houston Neighborhood

Do you have the NEW CW39 app?

Tropical Storm Andres - Adam Krueger

How Weather Impacts Wine - Carrigan Chauvin

Long term closure on I-69 inbound

7-day forecast - Adam Krueger

Texas Voting Rights groups rally - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss