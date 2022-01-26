HOUSTON (KIAH) Weather in Houston today will be pretty calm with winds on the light side of sunshine. This should lift some spirits after the gloomy weather we’ve had lately. It is pretty chilly out there though so you will want the jacket.

We’ve got low 40s near 40° in some spots right now. As we continue through our day, not a big warm up in the local forecast. We’ll see highs today in the 50s. The reason for that is a little bit of a cooler feel. We had a cold front come in at the end of the day yesterday.

Sunshine is out today but we’ve got some changes ahead that we’re looking at.

As for our weather headlines and what we’re tracking over the next few days… A cold front coming in on Friday morning. We’ve been talking about that this week and now it looks like our rain chances are lower with that front. Then Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger’s favorite two words when talking about the weather: nice weekend.